King Charles stuns guests with incredible orchestra skills as he regains health

King Charles stuns guests with incredible orchestra skills as he regains heath

King Charles III, who never fails to mesmerise royal fans with his admirable gestures during public engagements, has once again left guests stunned by showing off his hidden talent.

The 76-year-old, who regained health after his brief stay in a London hospital following cancer treatment side effects, played a recorder made from a carrot at Windsor Castle on Thursday.



The monarch appeared in good spirits as he left guests in stitches at a reception celebrating community music across the UK.

Prince William and Harry's dad, who recently returned to official duties, was described as "jolly" and "in great spirits" by attendees.

The London Vegetable Orchestra, the UK's only ensemble to use instruments made of local vegetables, performed for the King in St George's Hall.

Royal fans were left concerned last week after it was announced that the King had been taken to hospital after experiencing some side effects from his cancer treatment.

Ingrid Seward, royal commentator and author, has also urged the monarch to give some of his work to other royals to complete on his behalf.

