Snoop Dogg delights football fans with exciting news

Snoop Dogg makes surprising Super Bowl announcement

Snoop Dogg is about to grace the football fans’ world with a special appearance.

The 52-year-old legendary hip-hop artist will be hosting the NFL Honours ceremony on Thursday, February 6th, set to take place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. T

According to a People Magazine report, the primetime awards event will recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl season.

The traditional NFL Honours, which began more than a decade ago in 2012, will include multiple awards, such as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, along with multiple honours from the Associated Press, such as the AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Coach of the Year and AP Most Valuable Player.

This comes after Snoop made his debut at the sports stage of Olympics, carrying the Olympic torch on its final leg before the opening ceremony in Paris.

Following his exciting appearance at the global event, the rapper recalled the moment to the outlet. Revealing how unexpected it was, he said in September, "Never, never, never. Not that I couldn't or wouldn't, but it was never in my things to do because it was beyond me."

Considering the commentary at Olympics his life’s achievements, he said, “Over the years I felt like I positioned myself for this. Showing I’m reliable, professional, that I know what I’m doing, and people love to see me.”