Hollywood stars step up with $1M donation to LA wildfire victims

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest, have recently donated a whopping $1 million to help victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Jamie and Christopher made a generous announcement on Instagram this Thursday, sharing that they’ve donated $1 million to support victims of the devastating LA wildfires.

She shared: "As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other."

"My husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," the actress continued.

The Last Showgirl star also mentioned that she's been in touch with Governor Newsom Mayor Bass, and Senator Schiff to make sure the funds go to where they’re needed most.

However, in another post Jamie Lee Curtis asked her fellow LA residents to stay safe and take care of each other.

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. “Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well."