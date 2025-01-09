Jay-Z makes surprising legal move amid abuse allegations

Jay-Z filed another appeal in court to dismiss the recent lawsuit against him, alleging heinous acts.

The 55-year-old rapper filed the new appeal on Wednesday, January 8th, after the Judge granted him official permission.

According to the official documents acquired by Rolling Stone, Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, referred to a December 2024 interview with NBC News where the accuser known as Jane Doe admitted to making “some mistakes” in her claims.

Spiro pointed out that the woman’s lawyer Tony Buzbee, who Jay-Z has previously accused of defamation and extortion, is claiming Jay-Z committed “a horrific crime without adequately vetting the allegation.”

Making a case of apparent inconsistencies in the accuser’s detailing of the incident, the document continued, “By any objective measure, the fact that nearly every step in Plaintiff’s narrative — from her arrival at the VMAs to her interactions with the limousine driver and celebrities to the ride with her father — turns out to be false or highly unlikely casts considerable doubt on Plaintiff’s allegation that Mr. Carter raped her, which he did not.”

The appeal also requested for monetary sanctions against Buzbee and the Buzbee Law Firm for “alleging facts without a sufficient investigation.”

However, Buzbee remained firm on his stance as he told the outlet that he would not be “bullied or intimidated” by the “desperation” of Jay-Z’s attorneys.

“He and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong,” the statement continued. “They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel for victims by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half-truths. Again, they are dead wrong. … We will address the utter lack of merit with his filing with the Court, rather than with the press.”