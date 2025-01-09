Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet receive sweet nod from her family

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put on a loved-up display at the Golden Globes 2025

Kylie Jenner’s family more than approve of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Following her glamorous night out with Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul received a subtle nod of support from mom Kris Jenner and older sister Khloé Kardashian.

Per People magazine, Kris, 69, liked a Vogue Instagram post showcasing Kylie and Timothée’s sweet moments from his big night, including a headline-making kiss.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 40, showed her approval by liking fan account posts featuring the couple enjoying the prestigious ceremony together.

For the star-studded night, the 27-year-old beauty mogul turned heads in a shimmering backless silver 1999 Versace gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, which she flaunted on Instagram.

“cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 Versace,” she captioned the post.

Though Kylie skipped the red carpet with Timothée, she was spotted laughing during Nikki Glaser’s monologue, which poked fun at her beau.

Kylie sat between Timothée, nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, and his co-star Elle Fanning, with the couple sharing smiles and whispers throughout the evening.

This marks the couple’s second Golden Globes appearance together, following their headline-grabbing kiss at last year’s ceremony.

First linked in April 2023, Kylie and Timothée went public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour finale in September 2023, and their relationship continues to thrive under the spotlight.