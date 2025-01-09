Kat Dennings reflects on ‘dating’ before marrying Andrew W.K

Kat Dennings on love life before marriage

Kat Dennings doesn't have much good to recall from her love life before marrying her musician husband Andrew W.K.

The actress recently reflected on her first year of marriage to the musician during her appearance on The View on January 7.

The 38-year-old actress, who was promoting her new show Shifting Gears, opened up about her past experiences with dating and how her outlook on relationships evolved after meeting W.K.

The couple tied the knot in a "small home wedding" in November 2023.

Cohost Sara Haines congratulated Dennings on her anniversary and asked about her dating history before marriage.

"Were you a big dater before you got married? Did you always think you’d get married?" Haines inquired.

Dennings candidly admitted that her journey through the dating world had its challenges.

"It's the worst. It's the worst, isn't it? It's terrible," she confessed. "I was in a few long relationships and I tried to date a little bit, it was just a nightmare."

Her previous attitude toward relationships was influenced by a famous quote from Whoopi Goldberg.

"I actually lived by a quote from you, Whoopi," Dennings told Goldberg. "Correct me if this is the wrong quote, but I did look it up to make sure: I don't want somebody in my house."

This quote, Dennings explained, shaped her thoughts on marriage until she met W.K. "Those were my feelings towards marriage in general until I met my husband," she said. "Now I like him in my house. I want him in my house!"

Goldberg originally shared her views on marriage with The New York Times in 2016, explaining her preference for living alone.

"I'm much happier on my own," Goldberg had said. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone."