Brenda Song worries how fans will react to ‘The Last Showgirl’

Brenda Song made a major comeback to the screen in Gia Coppola's drama film, 'The Last Showgirl.'

Brenda Song has opened up about her concerns over Disney fans watching The Last Showgirl.

The 36-year-old actress returned to the screen, starring in Gia Coppola’s drama film, and believes the audience might be shocked to see her play a character who’s prone to swearing.

In conversation with Bustle, the actress expressed, "It’s funny because up until these last couple of years I feel like I’ve never sworn on screen.”

"Coming from a Disney Channel background, I think people are almost scared. It feels weird to see you that way," she added.

Brenda has admitted to using curse words in her daily life, and claimed that nobody has ever noticed or complained about it, further explaining it just feels natural to her but she has been trying to control this habit after having kids.

"I think in Los Angeles, 'f***' is a verb, it's a noun, and an adjective. It's natural in my language," she shared.

"Since having children, I’ve had to really watch myself."

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum has often embraced many mature and adult oriented projects too, which includes her role as Andrew Garfield’s fiery girlfriend in The Social Network, a lead in a romantic comedy Love Accidentally, and she also tried a thriller genre starring in, Secret Obsession.

She has also been a part of the fan favourite show New Girl, as well as DollFace.