Travis Kelce dishes out Taylor Swift wedding plans

Travis Kelce reveals when he would be marrying Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently considering what month to take their love story to the next step.

The 35-year-old NFL star revealed that one season is completely off the charts for him, in the new episode of New Heights podcast, on Wednesday, January 8th.

When a caller asked the brothers Jason Kelce and Travis about their opinion on fall wedding season clashing with football season, both had different standings on the situation.

“I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” shared the Grotesquerie star.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then quipped, “You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good maybe."

"Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around. I think you guys should duke that out.”

“I've seen weddings in f--king February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall, So I'm not sure if the fall was a good wedding season,” added Travis ruling out the chance of a fall wedding for the Anti-Hero hitmaker and himself.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles star disagreed with his brother, “Brother, I'm gonna tell you right now. Do the fall and the wedding and avoid this frivolous fight that means absolutely f--king nothing.”

“You can watch the football game another [time], like, record it and watch it again. Like, I don't know what you want me to say. There's certain things that are more important than football, and if the wedding isn't more important than football, we got some bigger issues here.”