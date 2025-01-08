David Dobrik hints at comeback with fresh new look

David Dobrik hinted at return to vlogging in new post.

David Dobrik celebrated a major milestone at the start of the New Year.

On Wednesday, January 7, the 28-year-old internet personality took to Instagram to share his fitness transformation that led him to have a toned physique and six-pack abs.

After a long hiatus and stepping back from YouTube in March 2022 following controversy over ex-Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek’s near stunt injuries, Dobrik hinted at his return with the caption, "New Year, new me, new vlog."

Fans were quick to show their excitement over his changed look and possible comeback, with one playfully commenting, "If we get vlogs again I would literally quit my job."

While another said, "This is insane, congratulations brother!"

Cole Walliser, known for his iconic GLAMbot videos, also shared his thoughts with a humorous joke, "When does the protein pizza come out?"

However, some were skeptical, knowing the influencer’s history with pranks and commented, "I guess he’s thanking Ilya for teaching him how to photoshop?"

"Why does it look photoshopped?" another asked.

David Dobrik shocked fans after sharing a major body transformation.

The vlogger further expressed his gratitude in the caption, stating how thankful he is for those who helped him and motivated him to grow and improve over the past year.

"I owe everything to all my friends and especially Ilya who has literally changed my life," the caption included.

He later posted a video comparing his body before and after the major transformation, which is followed by a clip of him smiling proudly over his achievement, a toned and sculpted physique.

The influencer expressed it took him a year to physically get where he wanted to and is content with how he looks.