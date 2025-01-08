Priyanka Chopra sends prayers for safety amid LA wildfire

Priyanka Chopra reacts to horrific LA fire accident

Priyanka Chopra is reacting to horrific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, leaving fans worried about her well-being.

The White Tiger star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 8, to reflect on a devastating fire incident that ravaged around 1,200 acres in Pacific Palisades' westside neighborhood.

Sharing live footage of the scene from her window view, the actress wrote in the caption, “My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.”

In addition, Priyanka didn’t hesitate to share another reel of fast-moving Palisades fire in Los Angeles, which is a home to stars like Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler and Jhene Aiko, among others.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave heartwarming messages for the affected citizens.

One fan commented, "Stay safe everyone God protect us don’t worry.”

Another chimed in, adding, "God bless us and keep us safe from all the obstacles.”

Meanwhile, a third inquired, "What happened?”

For the unversed, the fire incident took place on Tuesday, January 7, prompting more than 30,000 residents to evacuate as flames destroyed homes, cars, and iconic landmarks.