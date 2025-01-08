Meghan Markle risks backlash as Lilibet steps into spotlight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who claim to keep their children out of the spotlight as much as possible to protect their privacy and safety, have risked backlash from their critics with the latest move.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's concerned about the impact of social media on her children and want to protect them from it, has shared her daughter Lilibet's new photo on her official Instagram page with a tragic news.

It seems as Harry and Meghan seemingly appear to have given their critics fresh ammunition by introducing their kids to social media.

However, an insider, close to the Sussexes, has claimed: "Meghan knows what's best for her children she won't put their privacy on risk at all. She prioritises her children's well-being."

They added: "Meghan paid an emotional tribute to her beloved family dog by sharing a photo of her child with the pet, reflecting on the pain of losing a cherished companion."

It emerges after the Duchess shared a new picture of her daughter Lilibet on Tuesday in an emotional Instagram tribute, announcing the death of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, on her new Instagram account.

Meghan also shared heartfelt details of her beloved guy, whom she adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada in 2015.

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan launched the Parents Network campaign to protect children from harmful online content. The initiative works with the Archewell Foundation to provide support to children and adults affected by the internet.

Recently, the Sussexes released their 2024 holiday card, featuring an adorable photo of their family, including Lilibet and her brother Archie.

However, the couple always try to obscure their children's faces in photos and avoid posting pictures of them in swimsuits or without full clothing.