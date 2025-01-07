Eva Mendes spills on ONE thing she'll never do with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes gets candid about walking the red carpet alongside her husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is getting candid about walking the red carpet alongside her husband Ryan Gosling.

The Ghost Rider actress, who tied the knot with the Barbie actor back in 2022 after they first crossed paths on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, took to her Instagram to share a clip from their 2012 film.

She wrote in the caption, "Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera."

Meanwhile, a fan responded in the comments section, noting, "I really hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I'm a selfish and probably I dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!"

To which, Mendes politely responded, "You’re the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.

"Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im [sic] only comfortable posting because it’s already out there."

During an exclusive interview with Extra, Ryan previously offered an insight into his wife’s decision to step back from acting after they welcomed their two daughters in 2014.

He told the outlet at the time, "She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls too," he told Extra at the time.

"I couldn’t be here without her."