Khloe Kardashian teases all-new project

First episode of Khloe Kardashian's new show is set to premiere on January 8

Khloe Kardashian has shared the teaser of her fresh project besides her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Taking it to her Instagram, Khloe dropped a small snippet announcing her new episodic venture.

The video showed her having an exclusive chat with author Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty and former brother-in-law Scott Disick in her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land.

"I'm so excited to finally share my podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, with you”, she declared through social media.

The American TV personality, in the clip, stated that she will be sitting down with multiple guests every week to have some real conversations.

She further explained: “This is a window into my world and the stories that make it meaningful. Welcome to Khloé in Wonder Land."

The 40-year-old mentioned in the caption of the post that first episode will premiere on January 8. Meanwhile, ‘new episodes will come out every Wednesday on X and Thursdays on all other podcast platforms.’

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled that the socialite locked a deal with X, formerly known as Twitter, for the 26-episode show.

According to the publication, the podcast will reflect Kardashian’s ‘boundary-pushing sense of humour with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd.’