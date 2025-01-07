Zendaya, Tom Holland send fans frenzy with engagement ring

Zendaya reportedly soft launched her engagement with Tom Holland at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, which were held in Beverly Hills, California.

Just after the Dune actress debuted the ring at the red carpet on Sunday, January 5, the massive solitaire diamond ring became the talk of the town.

In this regard, a celebrity jewelry designer took to social media to share rare insights into the apparently ‘engagement’ ring.

As per Daily Mail, Stephanie Gottlieb of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry in New York City revealed, “The diamond ring appears to feature an antique cushion, probably five to six carats set east west with white gold vintage style prongs on a yellow gold band.”

Gottlieb further commented at how well the ring suited the Challengers star’s style.

“This really suits her,” she said, “It's classic, still unique and it's definitely giving cool girl vibes.”

For the unversed, Tom popped the question in an intimate gathering at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.

Though the fans are rooting for the couple’s apparently growing romance, neither Zendaya nor her 'Spider-Man' beau has confirmed their relationship categorically.