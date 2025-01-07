Zara Tindall escapes dangerous incident

After a brutal year of health scares for the royal family last year, a key member of the royal family nearly missed a serious medical emergency.

The senior working members of the family are yet to wrap their holidays and return to their duties soon. Meanwhile, Zara Tindall is in Australia promoting the ongoing event, of which she is an ambassador for.

During a photoshoot, King Charles’ beloved niece was seen posing in front of three horses that all had jockeys sat on them.

She found herself in a dangerous situation as a horse began going out of control and galloped, nearly landing on Zara. Princess Anne’s daughter was visibly distraught as she recovered from the shock.

However, Zara had avoided a massive injury from the incident as she quickly ducked out of the way, just brushing past the horse.

The scene was captured by Daily Mail as it took place in front of the crowd and press at the Gold Coast beach, where the shoot was being held.

Just before the shoot, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, who are frequent visitors to Australian shores, were also photographed on the beaches of Surfers Paradise, with fans of the royals trying to get a look at the royal couple.

Princess Anne, who went through a dangerous injury that landed her in the hospital, is understood to be grateful to know her daughter is safe from the incident.