Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially say ‘goodbye’ to each other

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially says ‘goodbye’ to each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially finalised their divorce.

As per court documents obtained by People magazine, the couple is divorced and the judgement came nearly 20 weeks after the singer-actor filed for separation on August 20.

The now ex couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and had a beautiful intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Moreover, they took their wedding festivities to Georgia to celebrate their wedding nuptials in front of their friends and family on August 20, 2022.

The Unstoppable star filed for a dissolution of marriage exactly two years after Georgia nuptials. According to documents, the date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the sole reason for their split.

However, it was a long-awaited love turned into wedding, a week after Lopez filed divorce, she seemed "relieved," according to a source close to the star.

The source further added at the time, though, "she didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up."

On the other hand, another source cited that Affleck appeared to be "doing well and is very focused" in the wake of the filing: "He thrives when he has work projects. He's been great when it comes to the kids too. He's doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy."