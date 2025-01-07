Tom Holland, Zendaya’s engagement confirmed?

Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged

Tom Holland and Zendaya have decided to walk down the aisle.

TMZ confirmed on Monday morning that Zendaya and Tom are engaged, following Zendaya's appearance at the Golden Globes with a sparkling diamond ring on her finger.

The accessory, quickly noticed by fans and fashion insiders, fueled speculation, especially since it wasn’t from Bulgari, the luxury brand she represents as an ambassador.

During the Globes, the Instagram account for Max, home to Zendaya’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria, shared a clip featuring the ring with the caption, “I have never, ever been happier,” seemingly confirming the engagement.

According to TMZ, Holland proposed in a private, intimate setting between Christmas and New Year’s at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States. The proposal was described as a "sweet moment" between the couple, who met while starring as Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise.

People reported that Holland had been eager to propose for some time, with a source saying, “He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special.”

Despite their engagement, the couple reportedly plans to take their time before arranging a wedding, focusing on their busy work schedules for now.