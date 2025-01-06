Tina Knowles celebrates milestone moment in true Beyoncé style

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles expresses gratitude towards God on 71st birthday

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles is expressing her gratitude towards God for blessing her with another year filled with lots of love and laughter.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram to celebrate her 71st birthday as she shared a round-up of videos featuring her song, "It's my birthday, I'm gonna party."

Belting out lyrics of her daughter Beyoncé's Savage, she gave a nod to the matriarch.

The mom-of-two wrote in the caption, "I just came across this in my feed so cute ! @beyonce_my_life_ I supposed you put this together.

"Thank you so much ! I am so thankful To God today for so many things ! My family ! My friends , my health and my life!!!! I plan to have a Happy Birthday today Pray, Dance , laugh and love. big!!!!"

Meanwhile, on her 70th birthday, Tina documented her celebrations as she detailed her experience.

She said at the time, "Thanks to all the people that sent me flowers , physically and mentally. Too many to name ! But the flowers were exquisite!!! so so blessed to know and love the people in my life God is soo Good."

In addition to the superstar, Tina Knowles is also mom to daughter Solange Knowles.