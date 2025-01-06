Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes night takes unexpected turn

Ariana Grande, best known for her impressive vocal range who often compared to legendary singers, found herself in the spotlight once again for an encounter during Golden Globes 2025.

Marc Malkin, red-carpet host for Variety, found himself in hot water after having unsettling interaction with Ariana, leaving the viewers cringing to the core, as the moment quickly turned uncomfortable.

However, the tension between two of them didn't go unnoticed by fans as they and critics alike were quick to point out.

Malkin requested the Wicked star to sing right then and there, but Ariana sweetly turned it down, playfully saying, "I'm still in Oz."

Social media users ticked off the encounter calling it "cringey" and "unprofessional."

The moment sadly overshadowed Ariana's gorgeous event look and her nomination for Best Supporting Actress, leaving fans wondering about the host's interview style.

One slammed: "Marc Malkin is so cringe. Stop making everyone uncomfortable by making them sing #GoldenGlobes @etnow @Variety."

Another one shared: "Why is Marc Malkin so obnoxious? I'd flat out refuse to be interviewed by him if I was on the Golden Globes Red Carpet. Asking every person the same question and trying to force them to sing is tired."