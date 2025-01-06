Prince Andrew battles new blow as King Charles extends lifeline

The new year has ushered in more challenges for Prince Andrew as one of his private investment firms, Urramoor Limited, has filed for dissolution.



Documents submitted to Companies House indicate the company, over which Andrew held significant control, is being struck off just a year after receiving a financial bailout from an undisclosed donor.

This marks another blow for the embattled Duke of York, who was notably absent from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations due to his reported association with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, reported Mirror.

The closure of Urramoor Limited also raises further questions about how Andrew plans to fund his lavish 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Reports suggest that King Charles, despite cutting Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance and security funding, has quietly stepped in to provide financial assistance.

Sources claim that the monarch has used his private resources to cover his brother’s mounting expenses, ensuring Andrew can continue living at Royal Lodge.

One insider remarked, “Andrew has very few allies left. He rarely socializes and isn’t welcomed in many circles anymore. The King is likely his last major supporter, stepping in because family obligation outweighs public criticism.”

In addition to King Charles’ intervention, Andrew continues to lean on his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has remained steadfastly loyal despite the numerous scandals.

Fergie, as she is fondly known, has publicly defended Andrew and reportedly played a key role in providing emotional support.

Andrew has maintained a low profile since his name was linked to Yang Tengbo last month, yet this controversy is only the latest in a string of issues that have tarnished his reputation.

The fallout from his disastrous 2019 interview about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to the late Queen stripping him of his military titles and patronages in early 2022.

As his world continues to shrink, Andrew’s future remains uncertain. However, with King Charles and Sarah Ferguson in his corner, the Duke of York has managed to avoid complete isolation—at least for now.