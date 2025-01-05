Jonathan Bailey’s top 5 movies and TV shows

Here are Jonathan Bailey's top five movies and TV shows

Jonathan Bailey has been making headlines for his exceptional work as Fiyero in the record-breaking movie adaptation of Wicked.

Jonathan, who rose to fame with his role as Lord Anthony in Netflix’s Bridgerton, had wowed his fans with his dreamy look and exceptional performances.

Interestingly, Jonathan began acting at just seven years old when he performed onstage with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Over the years, the British actor had appeared in several movies as well as tv shows and even earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Fellow Travellers.

Here are Jonathan’s top five movies and TV shows:

1) Fellow Travellers

Jonathan, who plays Tim Laughlin in the miniseries, falls in love with Hawkins Fuller, a career-first State Department official played by Matt Bomer. Set in the 1950s, the show is an American historical romance political thriller television miniseries based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. The show, which focuses on the decades-long romance between two men, was premiered on October 29, 2023.

2) Bridgerton

Jonathan joined the blockbuster Netflix series in the second season where he played Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and was starred alongside Simon Ashley. Later, he reprised his role during season three and now in season four, the story will focus on “bohemian second son Benedict”.

3) Wicked

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is one of the blockbuster movies of 2024. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play the leading female protagonists while Jonathan plays the role of Fiyero in the movie.

Speaking to Reuters, Jonathan said, “The role reminded me of two things in the sort of purest version of who I am. I loved dancing and I loved singing. And to be able to return to that, it all sort of feels full circle.”

4) Crashing

Jonathan’s character in Crashing, Sam, is a charming and lively troublemaker with depth and nuance, very different from his Bridgerton persona. Written and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan’s character may not be a gentleman, but his character has a surprising amount of depth and intricacy.

5) W1A

Jonathan returned to comedy in BBC's satirical show W1A as Jack, a role he played for three series of BBC comedy, which takes the form of a mockumentary set at Broadcasting House.