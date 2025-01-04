Florence Pugh breaks down head shaving scene from 'We Live in Time'

'Oppenheimer' actress confesses keeping her trimmed hair safely

Florence Pugh has disclosed one extremely heartbreaking scene from We Live In Time, which was totally her idea.

Pugh plays 'Almut' in the film, who undergoes cancer treatment. To make her character look believable, the Oscar-nominated actress shaved her head for real.

There is a scene in the movie, where Andrew Garfield can be seen cutting Florence's hair.

In the end, the whole family collects her cut off locks and according to the 28-year-old, the scene was her suggestion in the film.

While speaking at the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, the Midsommar actress stated: “I’ve cut my hair a few times and I always feel really sad when I haven’t taken it with me.”

She explained the gist of the whole scene, while sharing that she was not scared or intimated at all.

“The whole day was magical. I really wasn’t scared or intimidated by it. Andrew was obviously slightly intimidated because he was worried about messing it up.”

“I said to him, ‘we’re going to shave my head, that’s what it’s going to be and it’s going to be a beautiful moment’. It was such a special day… I’ve still got [the box of hair].”

The Oppenheimer star opened that she purposefully chose to look like that. “I wanted vanity out of the picture.”

We Live in Time released on January 1.