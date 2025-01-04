Madonna reveals how mother's tragic death changed her forever

Madonna gets candid about mom's tragic death following Christmas celebration with family

Madonna is getting candid about her mom’s tragic death for the first time following her Christmas celebrations alongside her family.

The Queen of Pop, who lost her mother Madonna Louise Ciccone to breast cancer in 1963, revealed how it completely changed her as a person.

In her new sky documentary, Becoming Madonna, the singer said that it felt like her world turned upside down, claiming, "What happened you know when I was (5) years old, it was just the greatest event of my life. It was like a part of my heart was ripped out."

Admitting to feeling ‘emptiness’ after her mother’s passing, the longtime singer further went on to add, "I was forced to grow up fast and understand my mother's death, to understand the psychological, all things that were going on. It was too much for a child I think.”

For the unversed, the pop icon dedicated a section of her 2024 Celebration Tour to her mother earlier this year after she delivered a spectacular performance in front of a giant photo of her.

Posting the memorable moment on Instagram, Madonna wrote in the caption, "I stood on stage for 81 shows staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must've been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window.”

Becoming Madonna initially released in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2024.