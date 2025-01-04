Angelina Jolie makes first appearance after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie kicked off the new year not with just a clean slate but a new look.
People Magazine reported that Jolie, 49, attended her first major event after finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt.
On Friday, January 3, the Maria star made a stunning appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in an all-white outfit and new hairstyle.
She exuded a boss lady aura in a white blazer and matching pants. The Hollywood beauty parted her long blonde locks to the side along with her new bangs.
The Maleficent actress added a pop of colour to her white ensemble with rosy pink lips and coordinated heels.
Notably, Jolie is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her critically acclaimed performance as the titular opera singer in the Netflix biopic Maria.
Since 2025 began, Jolie and Pitt have been making headlines following the news that their lawyers have officially signed off on the pair’s divorce on December 30, ending the eight-year-long legal battle over the custody of their six kids and the division of their joint assets.
Jolie and Pitt, declared legally single in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 16.
