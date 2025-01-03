Royal family gives silent treatment to Meghan Markle

King Charles and the royal family have continued social media silence since Meghan Markle's surprising return to Instagram.

The royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts seemingly served silent treatment to the Duchess, who got all the spotlight with her videos and announcement about her new project.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton - who typically keep royalists engaged with their photos, videos, and updates on royal events and personal engagements - have not shared a single post since the Duchess dropped a new bombshell.

The Firm's silence seems to be a subtle nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move as the royal family do not want sit in headlines by overshadowing Meghan's campaign to promote her show.

The former Suits star created a buzz by launching her Instagram account with a bang on Wednesday. She shared a video to long-dormant account @Meghan, which has already amassed over a million followers.

On Thursday, she dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan, captioning it with heartfelt excitement: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and team @Netflix. Beyond grateful for the support—and fun!"