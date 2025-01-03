Can Meghan Markle rebuild her brand beyond the Royal fallout?

Meghan Markle has undeniably leveraged her global platform to build her brand.

Her farewell to The Tig in 2017 was as heartfelt as the blog itself. In her final post, she wrote:

"What began as a passion project evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.

Above all, don't ever forget your worth – as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

Fast forward to her whirlwind marriage to Prince Harry, and Meghan’s life catapulted to global fame.

But behind the tiaras and tabloids, her time as a working royal took a heavy toll, with the Duchess later revealing her struggles with mental health during those turbulent years.

In 2020, the Sussexes stepped away from royal duties, trading palace walls for Californian sunshine.

With their newfound freedom and a multi-million-dollar Netflix deal, Meghan began laying the groundwork to revisit her creative passions and redefine her narrative.

Before her whirlwind romance with Prince Harry, the idea of Meghan Markle headlining a globally anticipated lifestyle series might have seemed far-fetched.

But with her enduring—albeit tenuous—ties to the Royal Family, her new Netflix venture With Love, Meghan has the world talking.

Set to premiere on January 15, the eight-part series is already generating buzz, coinciding with Prince Michael of Kent’s 80th birthday—a date that seems almost serendipitously chosen to keep the spotlight firmly on the Duchess.

Could this be Meghan’s dream come true? A modern-day Tig 2.0?

On Wednesday, she reignited her Instagram presence with a bang, posting to her long-dormant account @Meghan, which has already amassed over a million followers.

Then, just last night, she dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan, captioning it with heartfelt excitement:

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and team @Netflix. Beyond grateful for the support—and fun!"

With a promising start, Meghan seems poised to recapture the magic of her blogging days on a much grander stage.