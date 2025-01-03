Who survived in 'Squid Game' season 2?

Seong Gi-hun returns in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 has buzzed the internet since the seven episodes have been released on December 26.

The deadly trial started in season 1 continued into the latest season, with betrayals and heartbreaks. However, one major difference was the number of survivors.

While Seong Gi-hun was the only survivor in the first season, the second season concluded with an increased number of survivors.

Who survived in Squid Game 2

The games did not conclude in the second season, given Gi-hun’s rebel attack, which caused utter chaos in the dormitory.

Though it caused multiple deaths, the following is the list of all the survivors from Squid Game season 2 as follows:

Gi-hun (Player 456)

Geum-ja (Player 149) - player 007’s mother, she survived by hiding during the shootout

Yong-sik (Player 007) - Geum-ja’s gambler son kept himself safe by hiding with his mother.

Jun-hee (Player 222) - keeps herself and the child she carries safe by hiding during the shootout.

Seon-nyeo (Player 044) - hid during the time of the shootout and thus remained safe.

Hyun-ju (Player 120) - he went to find Dae-ho in the dorm and kept himself safe.e

Myung-gi (Player 333) - Jun-hee’s alleged ex-partner made it out alive by hiding during the shootout.

Dae-ho (Player 388) - a marine, went to get more ammo from the dorm and decided not to join back in the fight because of fear.

In-ho - the Front Man, posing as Young-il (Player 001), survived by faking his own death.

As hinted in the post-credits, less-known players like 096 also seem to have made it out alive.

Season 2 survivors will seemingly appear again in Squid Game season 3.

Will squid game have a season 3

Yes, Squid Game season 3 is scheduled to release in 2025. No specific release date has been announced yet, but the series director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teased to release Squid Game 3 around summer or fall.