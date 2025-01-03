Who survived in 'Squid Game' season 2?

Squid Game Season 2 has buzzed the internet since the seven episodes have been released on December 26.
The deadly trial started in season 1 continued into the latest season, with betrayals and heartbreaks. However, one major difference was the number of survivors.
While Seong Gi-hun was the only survivor in the first season, the second season concluded with an increased number of survivors.
The games did not conclude in the second season, given Gi-hun’s rebel attack, which caused utter chaos in the dormitory.
Though it caused multiple deaths, the following is the list of all the survivors from Squid Game season 2 as follows:
Gi-hun (Player 456)
Geum-ja (Player 149) - player 007’s mother, she survived by hiding during the shootout
Yong-sik (Player 007) - Geum-ja’s gambler son kept himself safe by hiding with his mother.
Jun-hee (Player 222) - keeps herself and the child she carries safe by hiding during the shootout.
Seon-nyeo (Player 044) - hid during the time of the shootout and thus remained safe.
Hyun-ju (Player 120) - he went to find Dae-ho in the dorm and kept himself safe.e
Myung-gi (Player 333) - Jun-hee’s alleged ex-partner made it out alive by hiding during the shootout.
Dae-ho (Player 388) - a marine, went to get more ammo from the dorm and decided not to join back in the fight because of fear.
In-ho - the Front Man, posing as Young-il (Player 001), survived by faking his own death.
As hinted in the post-credits, less-known players like 096 also seem to have made it out alive.
Season 2 survivors will seemingly appear again in Squid Game season 3.
Yes, Squid Game season 3 is scheduled to release in 2025. No specific release date has been announced yet, but the series director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teased to release Squid Game 3 around summer or fall.
