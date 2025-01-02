Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis bonding like never before

Prince George, Charlotte & Louis lead the Royal line.

Princess Kate, Prince William, and their three children are expected to have a brighter 2025, following what has been a challenging year.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward predicts that the family will enter the new year with renewed opportunities.

After both Kate and King Charles faced cancer diagnoses last year—Kate completing chemotherapy and Charles continuing his treatment—Seward says Kate is eager to shower her children with love and care.

"It's a frightening experience for kids when their parents are that ill," Seward told Hello! magazine.

To make up for lost time, the family is expected to indulge in some fun family outings, including a possible skiing trip over Easter and a much-anticipated summer getaway.

Prince William and Princess Kate are doing their best to keep life normal for their children despite their royal status.

While Prince William did take Prince George to Germany for the Euro 2024 final, the family’s 2024 Christmas was spent together at Sandringham, enjoying the traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Living at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the Wales children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are kept out of the spotlight as much as possible.

"They’re cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age," royal biographer Ingrid Seward explained.

The trio shares a particularly strong bond, with Seward noting, “They seem to get on incredibly well.”

Close in age, united by their love for sports, and grounded by their shared experiences, the Wales kids are a tight-knit trio.