Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ring in 2025 with new fitness goals

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate New Year’s Eve travelling together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stuck by each other’s side as they welcomed the new year.

The 40-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a festive carousel of pictures featuring her husband as the couple travelled through Tokyo, Japan.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker shared a picture of the two enjoying a moment of peace as they performed yoga together.

The pair was seen sitting back-to-back at their hotel gym that overlooked the Tokyo skyline.

Perry sported a two piece gym wear in brown colour while Bloom sat shirtless in a pair of black shorts.

The California Gurls songstress sat cross-legged with her hands on her knees, showing off her bright red polish.

“Sending love to all in this next year” Perry wrote in the caption.

“The new year is always an opportunity for transformation… as a 5x scorpio transformation is my middle name…” she detailed.

The award-winning artist appeared to be in Tokyo for a promotional campaign with the Japanese audio company.

Other pictures in the post featured the couple dining at a sushi restaurant and enjoying their travel to the Japanese capital.

This comes after the musician brought the Christmas spirit up in London as she performed at the holiday.