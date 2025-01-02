Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom ring in 2025 with new fitness goals

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stuck by each other’s side as they welcomed the new year.
The 40-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a festive carousel of pictures featuring her husband as the couple travelled through Tokyo, Japan.
The Teenage Dream hitmaker shared a picture of the two enjoying a moment of peace as they performed yoga together.
The pair was seen sitting back-to-back at their hotel gym that overlooked the Tokyo skyline.
Perry sported a two piece gym wear in brown colour while Bloom sat shirtless in a pair of black shorts.
The California Gurls songstress sat cross-legged with her hands on her knees, showing off her bright red polish.
“Sending love to all in this next year” Perry wrote in the caption.
“The new year is always an opportunity for transformation… as a 5x scorpio transformation is my middle name…” she detailed.
The award-winning artist appeared to be in Tokyo for a promotional campaign with the Japanese audio company.
Other pictures in the post featured the couple dining at a sushi restaurant and enjoying their travel to the Japanese capital.
This comes after the musician brought the Christmas spirit up in London as she performed at the holiday.
'Carrie Underwood: Reflection' will capture highlights from her three-year residency at Resorts World Theatre
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall spent New Year's Day with their children before leaving the UK
Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit still stands strong
Meghan Markle has set social media abuzz with the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle’s new series drops January 15
King Charles, Princess Kate take a sign of relief as Prince William takes on a key role for royal family