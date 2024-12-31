'Uran Pakistan': PM to launch ambitious five-year national economic plan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch a five-year National Economic Transformational Plan 2024-29 titled "Uran Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan" aimed at bringing economic reforms in the country.

The homegrown five-year national economic plan is aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth based on the current macroeconomic stability, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Describing it as a momentous occasion, the minister said that one of the key pillars of the plan is to achieve export-led growth in order to avoid boom-and-bust cycles in the economy. He emphasised that the private sector will have to play a lead role.

As per Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Uran Pakistan is an all inclusive agenda through which the journey of economic development will be undertaken. He said this economic reforms agenda is for the development of Pakistan and its people.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.