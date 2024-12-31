Lily-Rose Depp shares how she chooses roles

Lily-Rose Depp on choosing roles

Lily-Rose Depp won’t seem to go for the same kind of role twice.

The actress recently shared insights into her approach to choosing roles, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The Nosferatu star, 25, emphasized her love for versatility in acting, explaining, “I’ve always been interested in taking on roles that feel quite different from each other. For me, it’s like a new challenge to dive into another world.”

Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, made her acting debut in 2014 with Tusk.

However, her breakout role came in HBO's The Idol in 2023, where she played a pop star opposite The Weeknd. Despite the show’s cancellation after one season and mixed critical reception, Depp defended her performance.

“We always knew some people were not going to like it and that it was going to be too much for some people. But I stand by it,” she told Vanity Fair in November.

As her career blossoms, Depp acknowledged the challenges of public scrutiny.

“People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in,” she said, reflecting on the pressures of fame. However, her commitment to exploring diverse roles suggests she’s ready to continue carving her path in Hollywood.