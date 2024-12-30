David Beckham achieves milestone as Netflix documentary hit million views

David Beckham achieves milestone as Netflix documentary becomes hit

David Beckham, legendary global football icon, has kicked off a new chapter in his career, and it's one that’s making waves online.

The 49-year-old star's Netflix documentary Beckham has become a smash hit, attracting millions of viewers from around the world.

David has earned an eye-catching £28 million, as revealed in his latest financial filings.

The former footballer has made a fortune through his diverse ventures in media, fashion and sports. A big boost of his entire career came from the success of his recent Netflix documentary, which also features his wife Victoria, 50.

According to the Tax records, David business profits more than doubled last year.

His company, David Beckham Brands, which is partly owned by US company Authentic Brands Group, saw sales grow in 2023. Beckham holds 45% of the company, while Authentic Brands Group owns 55%.

The documentary dives deep into Beckham's rise to fame, his struggles and his family lifestyle, along with all those ups and downs which they've endured.

Seemingly, it's no wonder why it's taking the world by storm, as watchers are tuning in to see the man behind the iconic free kicks and dazzling moves on the field.

On October 4, 2023, Beckham was released on Netflix and has been a major hit with viewers around the world, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the fame.