Simon Cowell reveals last wish before he dies

Simon Cowell launched 'One Direction' through 'X-Factor' in 2010

TV mogul Simon Cowell has unleashed what he wants to do before he dies.

In a recent interview, Cowell revealed that he would only make a film on his life on one condition.

According to the entrepreneur, a good movie can only be made if one is on a deathbed.

"I always say the best movie you can make is the week before you die”, he added.

Simon believes only then you can openly tell stories about the people you hate and everything that is hidden because at the end of the day, ‘who cares.’

The 65-year-old told 'Bizarre column' of The Sun: "Then you could do everything; just tell all the stories about all the people you hate and everything else, and who cares?”

He went on to say: "The only way I am going to make a movie is if I’m terminally ill."

The record executive is widely known for initiating X-Factor, America’s Got Talent, and Pop Idol.

He has been the brainchild behind the launch of globally acclaimed boyband, One Direction, which included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

At present, Simon is gearing up to look out for the Britian’s next leading boyband.