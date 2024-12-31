Slowthai's wife Anne-Marie reflects on family's 'hardest year'

Anne-Marie describes 2024 as her family's 'hardest year'

Anne-Marie describes 2024 as her family's 'hardest year' following husband Slowthai's clearance of sexual allegations.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was cleared of rape allegations stemming from a 2021 party incident earlier this month. Rejoicing over the big news, his wife Anne-Marie took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Sharing a series of photos from throughout the year, she wrote in the caption, "2024 the most beautiful yet hardest year of our lives.

"God really tryina see how strong I am hahaha (sic). I miss you all and I love you all more than you'll ever know."

The Ciao Adios hitmaker, who tied the knot in secret in Las Vegas in July 2022, concluded her post by teasing her upcoming music, adding, "I have SO MUCH for you in the new year that you'll probably be sick of me (please don't be) have the best break if you can and see you soon."

Following a two-week trial, the Oxford Crown Court jury delivered a verdict in Slowthai's favor, finding him not guilty of rape.

This comes on the heels of their alleged crime at a house party in Oxford on September 8.