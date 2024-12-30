Meghan Markle ditches ‘Real Housewives’ after joining the firm

Why Meghan Markle pressed pause on reality TV?

The royal family has quite the range of television tastes, from highbrow drama to quirky game shows.

King Charles: A Royal TV Fan

When he's not busy championing environmental causes or indulging in his love for the outdoors, King Charles knows how to kick back and enjoy a good show.

During a 2018 visit to Cornwall, Charles and Camilla popped into Bookends bookshop in Fowey, where he revealed his soft spot for the BBC drama Poldark.

As he browsed novels by Poldark author Winston Graham, the King marveled at the sheer volume of books the writer had produced, commenting, "What I can't get over watching that Poldark stuff on the television is just how many he wrote."

Queen Camilla’s Taste:

Queen Camilla’s TV preferences are as varied as her royal duties, from indulging in steamy period dramas to embracing the wholesome charm of British radio.

Earlier this year, she revealed her love for Bridgerton, admitting she watched "a lot" of the first series when she visited the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

But she’s not all about lavish romance and corsets. The Queen is also a The Crown fan, a royal affair of another kind, according to King Charles’ former communications director.

Meghan Markle’s Royal Reality TV Fade-Out:

Meghan Markle’s life may have been filled with drama, but it wasn't The Real Housewives that kept her hooked anymore.

During a chat on her Archetypes podcast with TV host Andy Cohen, Meghan revealed that she used to be a fan of the wildly popular reality show.

However, when her own life became a bit too dramatic, she decided it was time to say goodbye to other people's chaos.

Andy, ever the curious host, asked if she still tuned in. Meghan gave a knowing smile and confessed, "I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama."

To which Andy added, "...craving other people's drama."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Favourites:

When it comes to their TV habits, the Prince and Princess of Wales are surprisingly relatable—often indulging in binge-worthy series just like the rest of us.

Harry even revealed in Spare that William and Kate were "religious" viewers of Suits, the legal drama where Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane.

Apparently, when the Duke broke the news that he was dating Meghan, William and Kate's jaws dropped in disbelief!

They're big fans of Killing Eve, with William admitting to have watched it while attending the BAFTA's Behind the Screens exhibition.

"I felt quite underdressed," he quipped, standing next to Killing Eve costumes.