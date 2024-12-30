Top 5 Movies to watch before 2024 ends

Watch these highly anticipated new releases before 2025

As 2024 comes to an end, we need to take a moment and appreciate what the year brought to cinema.

With multiple hits and culture-defining films, 2024 is set to close off with strong year-enders in Christmas releases.

Here is a roundup of the top five movies that were anticipated all year and you absolutely need to watch!

Top 5 movies you need to watch

Nosferatu

Nosferatu is the perfect movie to immerse oneself in, on a dark wintery night. Set in 1830, the movie follows estate agent Thomas Hutter, who travels to Transylvania for a meeting with a potential client, Count Orlok.

In his absence, Hutter's new bride, Ellen, is left under the care of their friends, Friedrich and Anna Harding, but she soon realises there is also an unseen evil force that looms around her. The movie boasts of a talented cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, Bill Skarsgård, and Willem Dafoe.









The Substance

Starring the talented stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, The Substance narrates the story of Elisabeth Sparkle, a famous aerobics trainer on TV, who faces a critical moment as she stands at the 50th year of life. After being fired from the show, she gets an opportunity to transform herself into a perfect version of herself. The movie guarantees artistic pleasure and also a thought provoking discussion among watchers.

















Wicked

The film adaptation of the musical sees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, two women who come together in an unlikely friendship. Their friendship develops into a close bond and comes to a test after their encounter with the Wizard of Oz.

The fantasy film can take the movie-goers to an escapist land, leaving reality behind.





























A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet transformed himself into Bob Dylan for his biopic, as he plays the young singer in the early 1960s. The movie follows the singer as he carries his revolutionary spirit throughout his career and create his distinct place in the world.

Released on Christmas, this movie should not be left in 2024.





























Gladiator 2

The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 hit was released after 24 years. It begins years after end of the earlier part and follows Lucius as he faces the compulsion to bring the past glory back to his people in Rome, after emperors brutally ruled over it. The casting choices pack a punch with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.