Anthony Hopkins proud of one decision he took 49 years ago

Anthony Hopkins enjoys 'wonderful life' after making a life changing decision decades ago

Anthony Hopkins celebrated major milestone ahead of 87th birthday.

Taking over to his Instagram on Sunday, December 29, the Oscar-winning actor posted a video message to mark 49 years of sobriety.

"Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped," he said, mimicking a drinking gesture. "And I was having such fun. But then I realized I was in big, big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything, and I was driving a car drunk out of my skull."

"Then, on that fatal day, I realized I needed help. So I got it," he continued. "I phoned up a group of people like me —- alcoholic. And that was it, Sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever."

The Mary star utilised his social media account— with millions of followers— to inform them about seeking help.

"If you do have a problem — having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine — but if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help," the star continued. "It’s not a terrible deal — it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help. There’s plenty of help around."

It might sound dull, but the actor emphasised that he had a "wonderful life" without a drink.

"So I’m celebrating my long life — unexpectedly long life," the actor said in the video he posted just two days ahead of his 87th birthday, before wrapping the motivational message saying, "With that, Happy New Year!" and blew a kiss.

Hopkins’ inspiring message came just as New Year’s Eve approached. Although the holiday is often associated with excessive drinking, the actor’s advice is timely for those hoping to kick off 2025 with a fresh and healthy self.