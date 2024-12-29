Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez ‘besties’ for life

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez enjoy their hangouts: Source

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez are besties for life.

“When they get together, there’s no pretense, they’re simply two normal women who enjoy gossip, shopping, reality TV shows and romantic comedies,” said a source while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

Although Taylor and Selena both are in the billionaire club list, this doesn’t impact their friendship.

The source revealed, “Selena and Taylor are not competitive with each other.”

“They have been very open and honest throughout the years,” said an insider.

The source added, “Theirs is an easy friendship to maintain.”

Selena previously spoke to Vanity Fair and shared she considered Taylor as a “big sister”.

The actress and singer confessed that the friends “compare notes on Vanderpump Rules”.

Taylor and Selena reportedly made sure that a man would never come between them, per insider.

Earlier in December, the Only Murders in the Building actress accepted a proposal from Benny Blanco and in the comment section, Taylor quipped, “Yes I will be the flower girl”.

However, the source mentioned, “Jokes aside, it’s safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other’s wedding party.”

“They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other’s lives forever,” stated an insider.