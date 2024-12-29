'Father of the Bride' director Charles Shyer dies at 83

Charles Shyer did at 83

Renowned filmmaker Charles Shyer, best known for directing the hit comedy Father of the Bride, has passed away at the age of 83.

His representative confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, December 27, without revealing the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Shyer’s family, in a statement to Deadline, expressed their grief, saying, "It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father Charles Shyer’s passing."

"His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind," they added.

The family concluded by honouring "the extraordinary life he led" and remarked that "there will never be another quite like him."

Shyer’s illustrious career as a screenwriter includes writing for the 1977 blockbuster Smokey and the Bandit, House Calls and Goin’ South in 1978.

His breakthrough came in 1980 with Private Benjamin, for which he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Shyers made his directorial debut with 1984’s Irreconcilable Differences and continued his success with the 1987 classic Baby Boom.

Over the years, Shyer’s film credits grew to include Once Upon a Crime, I Love Trouble, The Affair of the Necklace, and many more.

Shyer’s final film project was the 2023 holiday feature Best. Christmas. Ever!, which he co-wrote and executive-produced.

The veteran filmmaker and screenwriter is survived by his four children.