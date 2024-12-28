King Charles reign's big secret revealed

King Charles III, who was officially crowned in 2023, is said to be taking a lesson of wisdom from a key member of the royal family to strengthen his reign.

The 76-year-old monarch reportedly sees thing from his beloved wife Queen Camilla's eyes as she has made him "the King he wants to be," according to a new report.

Darren Stanton has claimed Camilla’s life before becoming a member of the British royal family has helped King Charles come into his own.

"She is from an affluent background but with less rules and regulations. She’s shown Charles he can loosen up and be more loving. I think Camilla has made Charles feel confident to be the King he wants to be, and do things his way,” a body language expert told Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Slots.

The King is much more ‘present and accessible’ because of his wife as the 77-year-old Queen has likely influenced the King. “He loves to connect and be present and accessible,” said the expert.

Explaining the positive change in the King's personality, Stanton said: “His willingness and easiness to shake hands and hug people, look them in the eye, match and mirror body language shows growth.”

He went on sharing his knowledge about the monarch's reaction to the public and fans he meets during the royal engagements, claiming that King Charles “has much less distance.”

Kate, The Princess of Wales has also had an impact on the King. She reportedly gave the monarch advice to open up more in public as he used to seem like a very "standoffish guy—and he didn’t do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public,” a source told Life & Style."

“Kate’s been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires.”

Prince William and Harry's father “listened” to the future queen’s “advice,” telling “those closest to him that, even at his age, he’s still learning lessons from Kate.”

King Charles ruled since September 8, 2022 following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death. He became king at age 73 after being the longest-serving British heir apparent in history. William and Harry's dad was crowned on May 6, 2023, in the first coronation in seven decades.