‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Five shows to watch until premiere

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Adams in the hit Netflix spooky series

As fans eagerly await to watch Wednesday Season 2, Forbes reports that the show is expected to premiere in July 2025, following eight months of post-production.

With over three years of waiting since the first season’s release, the anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

But let’s be real: re-watching the same episodes on repeat for years have been a boring activity, even for the most die-hard fans.

So, while counting down to Wednesday’s return, here are five more or less similar shows and movies to keep you entertained in the meantime:

1- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' was cancelled months before 'Wednesday' announcement

Before Netflix announced Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday in October 2020, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was cancelled in July of the same year. Given the similar vibes, it’s safe to say that Wednesday is Sabrina’s upscale version.

The series follows Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a half-human, half-witch, as she navigates life at the Academy of Unseen Arts, a supernatural school similar to Nevermore Academy. During her new chapter, she solves mysteries, deals with classmates, has conflicts with authority figures, and even finds herself in a complicated love triangle.

2- Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown starring 'Stranger Things' season 5 production has been wrapped up

With a perfect blend of science fiction, horror, and mystery, Stranger Things is a pretty similar teen series to Wednesday. Set in the 1980s, this Netflix original follows a group of young friends in Hawkins, Indiana, who embarks on a mission to uncover government conspiracies while discovering supernatural powers and searching for answers to bizarre occurrences in their town.

With the stellar cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard, the suspenseful seasons will be a great way to pass the time until Wednesday's return to Netflix.

According to the latest reports, production on Stranger Things Season 5 has wrapped up; however, the official release date has not been announced yet.

3- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega takes new role in another spooky sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Why not watch Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in her next big role while you wait? Beetlejuice 2 is a must-see sequel where Ortega stars alongside Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice.

Directed by Tim Burton, the sequel follows the three generations of the Deetz family returned to their home in Winter River. Things take a chaotic turn when Lydia’s teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife.

4- The Midnight Club

'The Midnight Club' gives fans a heavier dose of eeriness

Though a bit deviant from Wednesday’s horror comedy, the Midnight Club is a heavier dose of spookiness. Created by Mike Flanagan, the show follows a group of terminally ill teens in a hospice who gather every night to tell eerie stories. The spine-chilling Netflix series would sure satisfy fans, craving a darker edge.

5- Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Wednesday has a but of Buffy personality in the teen drama

Before Wednesday reignited the supernatural high school drama buzz, Buffy the Vampire Slayer defined the genre.

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, a teenage girl destined to slay vampires, demons, and other supernatural foes all while juggling with the usual challenges of a normal high school student.

Though Sunnydale High isn’t a magical school, it was one with the demon principals and werewolf classmates. And let’s not forget Buffy’s iconic love triangle with two vampires: the brooding Angel (David Boreanaz) and the rebellious Spike (James Marsters).

These are the top picks to help Wednesday fans hang on there till Season 2 arrives in 2025.