'The Batman Part II' postpones until 2027, confirms James Gunn

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman part II has been rescheduled to 2027.

The action thriller was set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. But it has now been pushed back once again.

On December 27, Warner Bros. made an announcement revealing the new release date of the Matt Reeves directorial. However, they did not unveil the intention behind the move.

Earlier today, DC CEO James Gunn also confirmed the news saying "Yes, it is true.”

On Instagram Threads, Gunn explained the actual reason behind delaying the much-awaited film.

According to the creator, the script of the new DC film is not fully completed, and nobody knows the accurate time of its conclusion.

"Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already).”

“Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write.”

“Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films”, read the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that The Batman sequel has been rescheduled for the second time.

The movie was initially supposed to release in 2024, but due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, it was postponed.

The Robert starrer will now come out on October 1, 2027.