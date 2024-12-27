Gypsy-Rose Blanchard debuts baby bump as she celebrates Christmas

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard revealed how she came up with the name for her child.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard celebrated her last Christmas before becoming a new mom.

On December 25, the 33-year-old mom-to-be, who is expected to give birth to her first born in January, flaunted her baby bump in a festive family photograph on Instagram.

Rocking a white maternity sweater and blue jeans, she posed near a decorated Christmas tree alongside her father, Rod Blanchard, stepmother, Kristy Blanchard and her former fiancé, Ken Urker who had wrapped his arms around her bump, as they smiled at the camera.

"A December to remember," the father-to-be wrote in the caption of the heartwarming post.

"Merry Christmas to all!"

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was all smiles as she posed for a Christmas photo.

Although her baby isn’t due until next year, Gypsy already has her heart set on the name Aurora Raina Urker.

In chat with People on December 10, she shared that Ken is the one who came up with the unique name and it has a backstory to it, denying rumours that it's connected to her step-mom’s dog Aurora Grace.

"It's not because of that."

The former inmate revealed how and when the couple, who previously broke off their engagement in 2019 but later reconciled in 2023, chose the baby’s name.

"Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us had a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis," she reflected.