Connor Swindells reveals tough weight loss journey

Connor Swindells revealed reason why he had lost a lot of weight.

Connor Swindells has opened up about struggles he had to endure while shooting for SAS: Rogue Heroes.

He talked about the challenges the actor had to face, including the weight loss he had gone through on the show.



The 28-year-old-actor explained how his character on the show spirals into madness, dealing with thirst and hunger in his cell.

He shared that in order to fully embody the role, he had to lose a ton of weight, saying, "I knew in reading the scripts I was going to have to and that was a big challenge, as it's something I've not done before."

"I felt like I had to do that in order to get to this place, I had to try and live as much like David as I could," the Sex Education alum added.

Connor further expressed that he didn’t realise how effective shedding some of his body weight down for the project would be.

The Barbie actor revealed that, just like his character, he had to miss out on all the fun while his co-stars were filming in great conditions, and he had to spend time in a cave.

Created by Steven Knight, the drama will follow Paddy Mayne, played by Jack O’Conell, as he leads the SAS and fights to prove its importance in the war after David Stirling, played by the English actor, is captured.