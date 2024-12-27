Paris Hilton shares rare insight into Christmas with family

Paris Hilton celebrated Christmas is over the top festive spirit

Paris Hilton showed fans a glimpse into her mega Christmas celebration with family at her Beverly Hills mansion.

The 43-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday, December 26th, and shared a carousel of pictures that exuded Christmas spirit.

The Simple Life star celebrated the holiday with her closed ones as her post featured husband Carter Reum and their two young children, Phoenix Barron and London Marilyn.

The family of four all wore festive flannel pajamas as they got ready to open Christmas gifts from Santa Claus.

However there was a subtle unusual detail in the pictures that Paris might have not meant to show off.

Above her fireplace was a bizarre portrait of the the dj, in which she was seen with a giraffe cosied up next to her.

Adding to the unusual details, Paris also showed off two live Alpacas, one brown and one white, that she petted and kissed.

“Who needs reindeer when you have the most iconic alpacas around? Merry,” Paris wrote in the caption alongside.

The room was largely decorated with pink items including stockings, reindeer, and nutcracker around the mantle, as well as a pink and blue neon sign that read, “That’s Hot.”

The mom of two also had a fuzzy red rug placed in the room, and two Christmas trees, decorated with pink and red ornaments, respectively.