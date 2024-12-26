Derek Hough’s unique Christmas gift to his cat, ‘$8,000’

Derek Hough on Christmas with cat Otis

Derek Hough had a pretty costly Christmas.

Hough, known for his warmth and generosity, found himself in an unexpected situation this holiday season involving his beloved cat, Otis.

The Dancing with the Stars judge revealed on Instagram that he had to spend $8,000 on emergency veterinary care after Otis consumed non-edible items.

“Look what I got for Christmas,” Hough shared on Instagram alongside a photo of a plastic bag containing the removed objects.

“A plastic bag filled with stuff Otis ate and had to be removed from his stomach costing $8,000. Ya! Glad he’s ok.”

The costly procedure saved Otis’ life, ensuring the holiday season wasn’t marred by tragedy.

Fans flooded the post with messages of relief and support for Hough and his feline companion.

Hough was back in Los Angeles for the holidays after performing with his wife, Hayley Erbert, and their dance troupe at YouTube Theater on December 21.

The festive performance was made even more memorable with a guest appearance by Mark Ballas. Together, Hough and Ballas recreated their Argentine tango, a dance they first performed during the season 33 finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Hough reflected on the significance of the routine in a conversation with Deadline, explaining its deeper purpose.

“We wanted to soft launch the idea of two men dancing together on Dancing with the Stars, you know what I mean? It became sort of like an introduction, if you will, and left the door open a little bit for some future partnerships on the show.”