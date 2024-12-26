Demi Lovato, fiancé Jutes share glimpses from Christmas celebration

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes Mark celebrate Christmas

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes Mark are still in love this Christmas.

The songstress and her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, embraced the holiday spirit as they celebrated their second Christmas as an engaged couple.

The Heart Attack singer, 32, gave fans a glimpse into their cozy festivities by sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

In one heartfelt post on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Lovato and Jutes were seen sharing a kiss in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Another photo featured the couple smiling while holding their three dogs.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Lovato captioned the post, which garnered a sweet reply from Jutes: “I love u so much baby.”

Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) also shared highlights from their Christmas Eve celebrations on Instagram Stories.

The festivities included decorating cookies, with one particularly special creation resembling their dog Pickle. “Not the pickle cookie!!!” Lovato captioned a video of Jutes frosting the cookies.

The holiday season comes just days after the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

On Dec. 16, Jutes marked the milestone by posting a photo from the special day, showing the couple leaning in for a kiss.

“1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby,” he wrote.

Lovato reshared the post, calling Jutes “my sweet angel” and expressing her excitement for their future together. “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!!” she added.

The couple, who met while collaborating on a song in early 2022, have been inseparable since, frequently sharing their love and milestones with fans.