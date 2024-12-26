Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce Breaking Kansas City Chiefs Touchdown Record post

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s support for her beau Travis Kelce is not going anywhere.

Taylor Swift offered subtle support for boyfriend Kelce as he achieved a significant milestone in Kansas City Chiefs history.

The pop superstar, 35, liked an Instagram post from the Chiefs celebrating Kelce, also 35, for earning the most receiving touchdowns in the team’s history.

Kelce reached the record during the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The tight end’s third touchdown of the NFL season brought his career total to surpass that of Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez.

“It’s everything to me,” Kelce said in a postgame interview about the accomplishment.

“Tony’s been a mentor to me, he’s been there right there for me [with] any questions I’ve ever had. I feel like I’m still trying to fill that guy’s shoes. He’s such an unbelievable competitor and I’ve got so much love for him. It’s an honor to be in conversations with him.”

Despite the notable achievement and a 29-10 victory for the Chiefs, Swift was not in attendance at Pennsylvania’s Acrisure Stadium for the game.

In the past, Swift has spent Christmas with Kelce and her family, bringing her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, to Kansas City, Missouri, where they celebrated the holiday and attended Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

While this year’s holiday included a Christmas Day loss for the Chiefs, Kelce shared fond memories of spending time with Swift and her family.

On his podcast New Heights, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star praised Austin, 32, for lifting the holiday spirit with a festive touch.

“It was a full commit. He killed it,” Kelce said of Austin dressing up as Santa Claus and handing out personalized gifts. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”