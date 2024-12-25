What’s in store for Travis Kelce in 2025?

Fans speculate 2025 will be a major year for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has had a blockbuster year in 2024. Entering the new year with her relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, the NFL star has seen many New Heights.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has sparked engagement rumours many times in the past year and fans are still convinced that if not this year, Kelce will be popping the ring in 2025.

In photos of the Eras Tour party planned by Kelce, fans noticed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s left finger looked blurred in one picture, further fueling the fire of engagement speculations.

Many Swifties theorised that the finger was deliberately edited out in order to conceal an engagement ring.

Although the couple has not addressed the rumours, fans continue to speculate.

Social media users are also holding their breath for a potential baby announcement in the coming year, as Kelce recently breached the topic of parenthood on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

Celebrity contestant Ryan Fitzpatrick joked that having children makes you “wiser,” to which Kelce replied, “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

As per a Daily Mail report, the tight end has previously spoken about his plans to start a family as well.

There can also be a less cheerful news for the football fans as Kelce has also spoken about his retirement plans in near future.

Amid a rollercoaster NFL season, Kelce told his brother on their joint podcast New Heights, “It felt so surreal, I don't know if it's the last time I'll play in Cleveland but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I'm done because I've only played there twice in 12 years … It was a special day for me personally.”