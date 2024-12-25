Travis Kelce gives verdict on Taylor Swift’s favourite movie

Travis Kelce reviews Taylor Swift's favourite holiday movie

Travis Kelce has finally watched Taylor Swift’s favourite Christmas movie after being forced into it.

The 35-year-old NFL star shared his review on his podcast New Heights on Tuesday, December 24th, after his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s request.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called his girlfriend’s favourite movie, Love Actually, a “torture” in last week’s episode, he changed his opinion and called it a “very interesting” and “fun” plot.

Adding that all of the “scandal” portrayed in the movie was “terrifying” to watch.

“What’s crazy is that all of these stories tie together in one community, and it’s supposed to make it look like this is what happens. Like, this is what’s going on around you.”

However he dubbed the movie “far-fetched,” noting that he “couldn’t relate to anybody onscreen” and denied that it should be considered a Christmas movie.

The Grotesquerie star went on to say that the movie was well-acted and directed, giving scores of 9 and 8, respectively, out of 10.

Meanwhile Kylie shares her love of the film with Swift, her husband Jason Kelce is far from it.

“I’m giving an honest review, not swayed by an ulterior motive,” the former Philadelphia Eagles centre claimed, adding, “That’s what you get from Jason Kelce.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has previously spoken about her favourite holiday movie in a Teen Vogue interview in May 2014.

The pop superstar said, “If you look around, love actually is all around.”

Recently, the 14-time-Grammy winner gushed about Hugh Grant when when he tweeted about attending one of her Eras Tour shows in London.

“As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture,” she replied.

Fans are convinced that Swift is going to make her debut on her beau's podcast next month, as Travis and Jason have teased a “very special” guest fans have “long” been waiting for.